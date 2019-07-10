Comparing of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 18 1320.14 N/A -3.15 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1581.65 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 5.5%. About 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.