Comparing of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

We will be contrasting the differences between MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 241.76 N/A -3.14 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 7 and 7. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc has an average price target of $40, and a 118.70% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 243.57% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than MeiraGTx Holdings plc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.6% and 59.8% respectively. Insiders held 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc was more bullish than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.