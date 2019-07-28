Comparing of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Its Peers

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have MeiraGTx Holdings plc and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.60% -91.40% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting MeiraGTx Holdings plc and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc N/A 19 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

MeiraGTx Holdings plc presently has a consensus price target of $40, suggesting a potential upside of 42.91%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. Based on the results delivered earlier, MeiraGTx Holdings plc is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Dividends

MeiraGTx Holdings plc does not pay a dividend.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.