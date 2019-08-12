Comparing of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Both MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 925.15 N/A -3.14 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MeiraGTx Holdings plc and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7. The Current Ratio of rival IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.9. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.6% and 32.5%. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders are 19.39%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.