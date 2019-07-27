Comparing of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 19 1188.93 N/A -3.15 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.19 N/A -2.33 0.00

Demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 55.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 130.5% stronger performance while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.42% weaker performance.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.