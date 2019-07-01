Comparing of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

We will be contrasting the differences between MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 17 1192.32 N/A -3.15 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc. Its rival Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, with potential downside of -5.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 19.9% respectively. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders are 19.39%. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.