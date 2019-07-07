Comparing of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

As Drug Manufacturers – Other businesses, MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEI Pharma Inc. 3 37.84 N/A -0.64 0.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 15 0.57 N/A -3.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights MEI Pharma Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MEI Pharma Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEI Pharma Inc. 0.00% -86.2% -41% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 0.00% -24.7% -5.6%

Volatility & Risk

MEI Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.99 and it happens to be 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

MEI Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. MEI Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Analyst Ratings

MEI Pharma Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MEI Pharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 2 8 3 2.23

MEI Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 269.57% at a $8.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s potential upside is 64.52% and its consensus price target is $15.58. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MEI Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MEI Pharma Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59% and 63.1%. Insiders held 0.78% of MEI Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MEI Pharma Inc. 6.48% -0.32% 7.77% -4.88% 23.32% 18.18% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited -21.64% -21.48% -35.11% -51.22% -43.87% -25.81%

For the past year MEI Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

MEI Pharma Inc. beats Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.

MEI Pharma, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its clinical development portfolio also includes ME-401, an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase delta for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or follicular lymphoma; and ME-344, an isoflavone-derived mitochondrial inhibitor for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Helsinn Healthcare SA for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of Pracinostat; and license agreement with Presage Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Voruciclib, a clinical-stage, oral, and selective cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor; and related compounds. The company was formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc. and changed its name to MEI Pharma, Inc. in July 2012. MEI Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in San Diego, California.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides branded specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications, as well as the womenÂ’s health, oncology, and other specialty businesses. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for multiple sclerosis; Azilect for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease; and Nuvigil for the treatment of excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and certain other disorders. This segmentÂ’s products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Treanda/Bendeka, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. This segment also offers a portfolio of products in the womenÂ’s health category, which includes ParaGard, Plan B One-Step, and OTC/Rx, as well as other products. The company has collaboration arrangements with Attenukine, Procter & Gamble Company, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.