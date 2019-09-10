Comparing of Medtronic plc (MDT) and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)

Both Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic plc 95 4.69 N/A 3.40 29.96 Varex Imaging Corporation 30 1.42 N/A 0.30 105.97

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Medtronic plc and Varex Imaging Corporation. Varex Imaging Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Medtronic plc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Medtronic plc is presently more affordable than Varex Imaging Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Medtronic plc and Varex Imaging Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic plc 0.00% 0% 0% Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 1.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Medtronic plc is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Varex Imaging Corporation is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Varex Imaging Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Medtronic plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Medtronic plc and Varex Imaging Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic plc 0 3 6 2.67 Varex Imaging Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Medtronic plc’s consensus price target is $112.56, while its potential upside is 4.29%. Varex Imaging Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $42 consensus price target and a 44.68% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Varex Imaging Corporation is looking more favorable than Medtronic plc, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84% of Medtronic plc shares and 94.5% of Varex Imaging Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Medtronic plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Varex Imaging Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medtronic plc -0.38% 3.91% 15.43% 16.07% 14.44% 12.07% Varex Imaging Corporation -2.6% 2.55% -2.27% 13.41% -14.4% 34.25%

For the past year Medtronic plc was less bullish than Varex Imaging Corporation.

Summary

Varex Imaging Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Medtronic plc.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.