Comparing of Medtronic plc (MDT) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic plc 93 4.43 N/A 3.40 29.96 CHF Solutions Inc. 4 1.13 N/A -35.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Medtronic plc and CHF Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Medtronic plc and CHF Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic plc 0.00% 0% 0% CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5%

Volatility & Risk

Medtronic plc has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CHF Solutions Inc. on the other hand, has 2.37 beta which makes it 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Medtronic plc. Its rival CHF Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.1 respectively. CHF Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Medtronic plc.

Analyst Ratings

Medtronic plc and CHF Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic plc 0 3 6 2.67 CHF Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Medtronic plc’s upside potential currently stands at 4.03% and an $105 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Medtronic plc and CHF Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84% and 13.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Medtronic plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medtronic plc -0.38% 3.91% 15.43% 16.07% 14.44% 12.07% CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3%

For the past year Medtronic plc had bullish trend while CHF Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Medtronic plc beats CHF Solutions Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.