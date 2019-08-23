Comparing of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

As Asset Management businesses, Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.96 N/A -0.40 0.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 6.59% respectively. About 2% of Medley Management Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance while The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 11.28% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats Medley Management Inc.