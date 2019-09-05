Comparing of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)

Both Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.99 N/A -0.40 0.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.08 N/A 0.57 23.77

Table 1 demonstrates Medley Management Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Medley Management Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance while Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has 13.24% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Medley Management Inc.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.