Comparing of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.99 N/A -0.40 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.37 N/A 0.81 15.60

Table 1 demonstrates Medley Management Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares and 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. Insiders owned 2% of Medley Management Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance while MFS California Municipal Fund has 25.98% stronger performance.

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.