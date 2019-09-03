Comparing of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.99
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.37
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
Table 1 demonstrates Medley Management Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares and 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. Insiders owned 2% of Medley Management Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance while MFS California Municipal Fund has 25.98% stronger performance.
Summary
MFS California Municipal Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
