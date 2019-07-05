Comparing of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)

We will be comparing the differences between Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.31 N/A -0.65 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.24 N/A 3.09 8.30

Table 1 highlights Medley Management Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares and 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.61% of Medley Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.35% 0.47% 1.23% 1.32% 0.31% 2.44%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend while Gladstone Investment Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Medley Management Inc.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.