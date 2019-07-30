Comparing of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 24.40 N/A -0.21 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00

Demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Unity Biotechnology Inc. which has a 13.7 Current Ratio and a 13.7 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MediWound Ltd. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediWound Ltd. has an average target price of $11.67, and a 289.00% upside potential. Unity Biotechnology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 192.07% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MediWound Ltd. looks more robust than Unity Biotechnology Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.22% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bullish trend while Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.