Comparing of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

We are contrasting MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 5 26.76 N/A -0.21 0.00 uniQure N.V. 53 318.51 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

MediWound Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.73 beta. From a competition point of view, uniQure N.V. has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. Its rival uniQure N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. uniQure N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown MediWound Ltd. and uniQure N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential is 254.71% at a $11.67 average price target. Competitively the average price target of uniQure N.V. is $81, which is potential 6.90% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that MediWound Ltd. seems more appealing than uniQure N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. was less bullish than uniQure N.V.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.