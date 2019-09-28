Comparing of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 3 -0.29 16.99M -0.20 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.09 167.12M -0.39 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 541,928,487.13% -18.4% -1.7% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,212,789,415.66% -58.9% -44.2%

MediWound Ltd.’s current beta is 0.5 and it happens to be 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.2 beta.

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$5.5 is MediWound Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 78.28%. On the other hand, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 282.51% and its average price target is $7. The information presented earlier suggests that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than MediWound Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MediWound Ltd. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 96.2%. Insiders held 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than MediWound Ltd.

On 7 of the 11 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.