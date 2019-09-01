Comparing of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.55 N/A -0.20 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 7 225.31 N/A -7.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Risk & Volatility

MediWound Ltd.’s 0.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Neuralstem Inc.’s 1.94 beta is the reason why it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MediWound Ltd. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Neuralstem Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. MediWound Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 221.59% for MediWound Ltd. with consensus target price of $10.13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Neuralstem Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year MediWound Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Neuralstem Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.