Comparing of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

This is a contrast between MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.50 N/A -0.20 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.53 N/A -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.5 shows that MediWound Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 2.43 beta which is 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Fortress Biotech Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. MediWound Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given MediWound Ltd. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MediWound Ltd. has a consensus target price of $10.13, and a 233.22% upside potential. Meanwhile, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 665.31%. The data provided earlier shows that Fortress Biotech Inc. appears more favorable than MediWound Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MediWound Ltd. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 14%. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.