Comparing of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 26.02 N/A -0.21 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 497.29 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has MediWound Ltd. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown MediWound Ltd. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of MediWound Ltd. is $11.67, with potential upside of 264.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.4% and 48.6% respectively. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has stronger performance than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.