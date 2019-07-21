Comparing of Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Both Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus Ltd. 3 20.57 N/A -3.20 0.00 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 15 1.64 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Medigus Ltd. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Medigus Ltd. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Medigus Ltd. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 72.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.91% of Medigus Ltd. shares and 60.5% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation shares. 6.04% are Medigus Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.8% are SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medigus Ltd. -10.77% -10.77% -11.96% -17.96% -44.33% 1.92% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -3.9% 11.37% -7.62% -14.76% 20.54% -18.91%

For the past year Medigus Ltd. had bullish trend while SeaSpine Holdings Corporation had bearish trend.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.