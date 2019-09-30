Comparing of Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus Ltd. 2 0.00 3.77M -3.20 0.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 61.80M -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Medigus Ltd. and Nemaura Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Medigus Ltd. and Nemaura Medical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus Ltd. 194,520,406.58% 0% 0% Nemaura Medical Inc. 7,748,244,734.20% -168.9% -87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Medigus Ltd. and Nemaura Medical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.91% and 0.1%. Insiders owned roughly 6.04% of Medigus Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medigus Ltd. -4.38% 2.56% -15.49% -2.04% -26.15% -7.69% Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32%

For the past year Nemaura Medical Inc. has weaker performance than Medigus Ltd.

Summary

Nemaura Medical Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Medigus Ltd.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.