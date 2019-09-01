Comparing of Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)

We will be comparing the differences between Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus Ltd. 3 16.74 N/A -3.20 0.00 Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.17 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Medigus Ltd. and Dynatronics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Medigus Ltd. and Dynatronics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -20.7% -5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.91% of Medigus Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.3% of Dynatronics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.04% of Medigus Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.6% of Dynatronics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medigus Ltd. -4.38% 2.56% -15.49% -2.04% -26.15% -7.69% Dynatronics Corporation -1.91% -9.41% -14.44% -41.44% -45.96% -43.59%

For the past year Medigus Ltd. was less bearish than Dynatronics Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Medigus Ltd. beats Dynatronics Corporation.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.