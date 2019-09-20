Comparing of Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) and CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) and CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus Ltd. 2 15.67 N/A -3.20 0.00 CryoLife Inc. 29 4.06 N/A 0.01 2401.67

Demonstrates Medigus Ltd. and CryoLife Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) and CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CryoLife Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Medigus Ltd. and CryoLife Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.91% and 72.3%. Insiders owned roughly 6.04% of Medigus Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.4% of CryoLife Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medigus Ltd. -4.38% 2.56% -15.49% -2.04% -26.15% -7.69% CryoLife Inc. -6.43% -5.57% -6.55% 5.92% -0.45% 1.55%

For the past year Medigus Ltd. has -7.69% weaker performance while CryoLife Inc. has 1.55% stronger performance.

Summary

CryoLife Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Medigus Ltd.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes medical devices worldwide. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers surgical sealants and hemostats, including BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; BioFoam Surgical Matrix, which is used as an adjunct in sealing abdominal parenchymal tissues, as well as an adjunct for hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser console system and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina; and On-X heart valves for aortic and mitral indications. In addition, it distributes ProCol vascular bioprosthesis, a biological graft that provides vascular access for end-stage renal disease in hemodialysis patients; and PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities. Further, it distributes CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valves and CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissues that are processed using its proprietary SynerGraft technology; and vascular preservation services, such as CryoVein and CryoArtery tissues to treat various vascular reconstructions, such as peripheral bypass, hemodialysis access, and aortic infections. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.