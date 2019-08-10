Comparing of Medifast Inc. (MED) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI)

Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast Inc. 130 1.98 N/A 5.30 21.06 PCM Inc. 31 0.20 N/A 1.97 17.70

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. PCM Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Medifast Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Medifast Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of PCM Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2% PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

Medifast Inc.’s 0.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. PCM Inc. on the other hand, has 1.34 beta which makes it 34.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Medifast Inc. are 2.2 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor PCM Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Medifast Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PCM Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Medifast Inc. and PCM Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Medifast Inc. has a 90.06% upside potential and a consensus target price of $198.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Medifast Inc. and PCM Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 63.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Medifast Inc.’s shares. Competitively, PCM Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medifast Inc. -1.39% -9.22% -26.2% -10.72% -34.42% -10.69% PCM Inc. 0% -0.37% 25.69% 63.06% 65.46% 97.79%

For the past year Medifast Inc. has -10.69% weaker performance while PCM Inc. has 97.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Medifast Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors PCM Inc.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.