Comparing of Medifast Inc. (MED) and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast Inc. 131 2.40 N/A 5.30 26.72 Jumia Technologies AG 27 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Medifast Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Medifast Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2% Jumia Technologies AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Medifast Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Jumia Technologies AG 1 1 0 2.50

Medifast Inc. has a 73.39% upside potential and an average target price of $198.67. Competitively Jumia Technologies AG has an average target price of $33.5, with potential upside of 70.40%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Medifast Inc. is looking more favorable than Jumia Technologies AG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Medifast Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG are owned by institutional investors at 98.1% and 0% respectively. 3.3% are Medifast Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medifast Inc. -1.45% 2.95% 7.71% -11.39% 13.21% 13.33% Jumia Technologies AG -29.21% -26.54% 0% 0% 0% -7.93%

For the past year Medifast Inc. had bullish trend while Jumia Technologies AG had bearish trend.

Summary

Medifast Inc. beats Jumia Technologies AG on 10 of the 10 factors.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.