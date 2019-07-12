Comparing of Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) and Its Rivals

As Healthcare Information Services company, Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Medidata Solutions Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 57.70% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Medidata Solutions Inc. has 3.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.05% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Medidata Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.50% 5.50% Industry Average 7.84% 10.44% 7.91%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Medidata Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Medidata Solutions Inc. N/A 80 109.48 Industry Average 19.76M 252.02M 182.51

Medidata Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Medidata Solutions Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medidata Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 3.67 2.77

$92 is the average target price of Medidata Solutions Inc., with a potential upside of 1.05%. As a group, Healthcare Information Services companies have a potential upside of 48.92%. Medidata Solutions Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Medidata Solutions Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.23% 14.44% 27.94% 27.66% 20.61% 36.73% Industry Average 5.50% 10.25% 12.73% 21.60% 40.67% 29.13%

For the past year Medidata Solutions Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Medidata Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Medidata Solutions Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.76 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Medidata Solutions Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Medidata Solutions Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Medidata Solutions Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.39. Competitively, Medidata Solutions Inc.’s competitors are 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Dividends

Medidata Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Medidata Solutions Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers Medidata Clinical Cloud that provides a software-as-a-service platform of technology and data analytics solutions to optimize activities across clinical development. The companyÂ’s platform solutions includes Plan Study that addresses the areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments; and Support Sites, which provides robust risk management, reduced source document verification, real-time monitoring, on-time, accurate payments. Its platform solutions also comprise Engage Patients that captures the voice of the patient in clinical studies; Medidata Patient Cloud, which enables sponsors to collect a dataset directly from the patient; Conduct Study that includes solutions for data capture and study management in the clinical trial research process; Medidata RaveX, an electronic data capture and management system solution; Study Management that enable clinical teams to manage, monitor, control, integrate, and report operational and clinical data from patients and sites; and Optimize Outcomes, which is designed to surface a range of embedded operational data across the clinical process. Additionally, it offers professional services. The company markets and sells its cloud-based solutions through a direct sales force, as well as through relationships with contract research organizations (CROs) and other strategic partners. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics companies; academic research centers, government, and other non-profit organizations; and CROs and other entities engaged in clinical trials. Medidata Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.