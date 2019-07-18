Comparing of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Both MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 127 34.76 N/A -5.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MediciNova Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

MediciNova Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.98 beta is the reason why it is 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 46.4 while its Quick Ratio is 46.4. On the competitive side is, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.2 Current Ratio and a 11.1 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

MediciNova Inc.’s upside potential is 128.22% at a $22 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $203.56, which is potential 34.25% upside. The results provided earlier shows that MediciNova Inc. appears more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.6% and 93.5% respectively. 4.2% are MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22%

For the past year MediciNova Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.