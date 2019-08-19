Comparing of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.95 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MediciNova Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility & Risk

MediciNova Inc. has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. are 34.8 and 34.8. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given MediciNova Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

MediciNova Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 162.84%. Competitively the consensus target price of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40.5, which is potential 33.18% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MediciNova Inc. is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 0% respectively. MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has weaker performance than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.