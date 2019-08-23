Comparing of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MediciNova Inc. and NuCana plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MediciNova Inc. and NuCana plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NuCana plc are 15 and 15 respectively. MediciNova Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NuCana plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and NuCana plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of MediciNova Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 149.72%. Competitively the consensus price target of NuCana plc is $20, which is potential 169.91% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that NuCana plc looks more robust than MediciNova Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.7% of NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while NuCana plc had bearish trend.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors MediciNova Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.