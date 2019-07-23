Comparing of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Both MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 25 10.01 N/A -2.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediciNova Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MediciNova Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8%

Risk and Volatility

MediciNova Inc.’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. are 46.4 and 46.4 respectively. Its competitor NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. MediciNova Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MediciNova Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

MediciNova Inc.’s upside potential is 131.58% at a $22 average target price. Competitively the average target price of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $29, which is potential -8.83% downside. The results provided earlier shows that MediciNova Inc. appears more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MediciNova Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.6% and 80.6%. About 4.2% of MediciNova Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81%

For the past year MediciNova Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.