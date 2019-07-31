Comparing of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Both MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.92 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MediciNova Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MediciNova Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Risk and Volatility

MediciNova Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 46.4 and a Quick Ratio of 46.4. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MediciNova Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of MediciNova Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 128.69%. Competitively the consensus target price of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 1,112.12% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Heat Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than MediciNova Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MediciNova Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.6% and 16.2%. About 4.2% of MediciNova Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.