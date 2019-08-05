Comparing of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MediciNova Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. Its competitor G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 and its Quick Ratio is 30.2. MediciNova Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MediciNova Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc.’s upside potential is 154.63% at a $22 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has weaker performance than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.