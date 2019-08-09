Comparing of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

This is a contrast between MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 11.61 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MediciNova Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.18 beta indicates that MediciNova Inc. is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. FibroGen Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.8 and a Quick Ratio of 34.8. Competitively, FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MediciNova Inc. and FibroGen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus target price of MediciNova Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 145.26%. Competitively the consensus target price of FibroGen Inc. is $71.25, which is potential 53.23% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MediciNova Inc. looks more robust than FibroGen Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year MediciNova Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.