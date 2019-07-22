Comparing of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.76 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

MediciNova Inc.’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cambrex Corporation has a 2.36 beta which is 136.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 46.4 while its Quick Ratio is 46.4. On the competitive side is, Cambrex Corporation which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

MediciNova Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 126.57% and an $22 average target price. Competitively Cambrex Corporation has an average target price of $49, with potential upside of 8.91%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MediciNova Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.6% of MediciNova Inc. shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has stronger performance than Cambrex Corporation

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats MediciNova Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.