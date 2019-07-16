Comparing of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility and Risk

MediciNova Inc.’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s 123.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.23 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. is 46.4 while its Current Ratio is 46.4. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 114.63%. On the other hand, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 89.57% and its average target price is $36. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MediciNova Inc. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.6% of MediciNova Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.