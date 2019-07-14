Comparing of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights MediciNova Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6%

Volatility and Risk

MediciNova Inc.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has beta of 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. are 46.4 and 46.4 respectively. Its competitor Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. MediciNova Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MediciNova Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of MediciNova Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 111.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MediciNova Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.6% and 19.1%. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has 58.63% stronger performance while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -70.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.