Comparing of Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) and Its Peers

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) is a company in the Credit Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Medallion Financial Corp. has 25.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.3% of Medallion Financial Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Medallion Financial Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -3.40% -0.60% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Medallion Financial Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial Corp. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Medallion Financial Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.55 3.44 2.65

The rivals have a potential upside of 120.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Medallion Financial Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallion Financial Corp. 4.38% -26.22% -27.39% -5.11% -2.53% 6.82% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Medallion Financial Corp. was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Medallion Financial Corp. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.45. Competitively, Medallion Financial Corp.’s rivals’ beta is 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Medallion Financial Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Medallion Financial Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.