Comparing of Mechel PAO (MTL) and Its Competitors

As Steel & Iron company, Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Mechel PAO’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.72% of all Steel & Iron’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Mechel PAO has 58.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 19.58% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Mechel PAO and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechel PAO 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Mechel PAO and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mechel PAO N/A 2 2.19 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

Mechel PAO has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Mechel PAO is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Mechel PAO and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechel PAO 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.25 2.33

With average price target of $15, Mechel PAO has a potential upside of 710.81%. The potential upside of the peers is 54.90%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mechel PAO and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mechel PAO 12.9% 0.96% 3.96% -12.5% -29.77% 6.06% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year Mechel PAO has weaker performance than Mechel PAO’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mechel PAO are 0.2 and 0.1. Competitively, Mechel PAO’s rivals have 2.93 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mechel PAO’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mechel PAO.

Risk and Volatility

Mechel PAO is 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.05. Competitively, Mechel PAO’s rivals’ beta is 1.51 which is 50.58% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Mechel PAO does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Mechel PAO’s peers beat Mechel PAO.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, naphthalene, and other compounds; and iron ore concentrates. The companyÂ’s Steel segment produces and sells semi-finished steel products, carbon and specialty long products, and carbon and stainless flat products, as well as value-added downstream metal products, including forgings, stampings, hardware, rails, balks, and ferrosilicon. Its Power segment generates, distributes, and sells electricity and heat energy to third parties. The company was formerly known as Mechel OAO and changed its name to Mechel PAO in March 2016. Mechel PAO was founded in 2003 and is based in Moscow, Russia.