Comparing of MDJM Ltd. (MDJH) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Property Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MDJM Ltd. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.95% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of MDJM Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.08% of all Property Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have MDJM Ltd. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDJM Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 10.35% 18.00% 5.59%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting MDJM Ltd. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MDJM Ltd. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 48.98M 473.40M 52.72

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for MDJM Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MDJM Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.40 2.10 2.64

As a group, Property Management companies have a potential upside of 125.00%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MDJM Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MDJM Ltd. 15.71% -1.82% -12.43% 0% 0% -31.06% Industry Average 4.22% 5.68% 7.50% 12.17% 22.21% 19.45%

For the past year MDJM Ltd. had bearish trend while MDJM Ltd.’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

MDJM Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MDJM Ltd.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors MDJM Ltd.