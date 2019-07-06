Comparing of MDJM Ltd. (MDJH) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Property Management companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
MDJM Ltd. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.95% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of MDJM Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.08% of all Property Management companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have MDJM Ltd. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MDJM Ltd.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|10.35%
|18.00%
|5.59%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting MDJM Ltd. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MDJM Ltd.
|N/A
|3
|0.00
|Industry Average
|48.98M
|473.40M
|52.72
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for MDJM Ltd. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MDJM Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.50
|1.40
|2.10
|2.64
As a group, Property Management companies have a potential upside of 125.00%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MDJM Ltd. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MDJM Ltd.
|15.71%
|-1.82%
|-12.43%
|0%
|0%
|-31.06%
|Industry Average
|4.22%
|5.68%
|7.50%
|12.17%
|22.21%
|19.45%
For the past year MDJM Ltd. had bearish trend while MDJM Ltd.’s peers had bullish trend.
Dividends
MDJM Ltd. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
MDJM Ltd.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors MDJM Ltd.
