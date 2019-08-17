Comparing of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Since McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) are part of the Gold industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining Inc. 2 5.98 N/A -0.15 0.00 New Gold Inc. 1 1.09 N/A -1.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see McEwen Mining Inc. and New Gold Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides McEwen Mining Inc. and New Gold Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining Inc. 0.00% -10% -8.1% New Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

McEwen Mining Inc. has a -0.41 beta, while its volatility is 141.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. New Gold Inc. has a 1.11 beta and it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of McEwen Mining Inc. are 2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor New Gold Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. New Gold Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than McEwen Mining Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for McEwen Mining Inc. and New Gold Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 New Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

McEwen Mining Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.38, while its potential upside is 93.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both McEwen Mining Inc. and New Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.2% and 55.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of New Gold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McEwen Mining Inc. -11.73% 4.85% 22.7% -3.35% -24.78% -4.95% New Gold Inc. -8.22% 56.65% 53.3% 15.52% 9.84% 77.06%

For the past year McEwen Mining Inc. had bearish trend while New Gold Inc. had bullish trend.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.