Comparing of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) and Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Since McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) and Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) are part of the Gold industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining Inc. 2 5.96 N/A -0.15 0.00 Gold Resource Corporation 4 1.93 N/A 0.08 40.25

In table 1 we can see McEwen Mining Inc. and Gold Resource Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining Inc. 0.00% -10% -8.1% Gold Resource Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 3%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.74 beta means McEwen Mining Inc.’s volatility is 174.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Gold Resource Corporation’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of McEwen Mining Inc. are 2 and 1.1. Competitively, Gold Resource Corporation has 1.3 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. McEwen Mining Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gold Resource Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for McEwen Mining Inc. and Gold Resource Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gold Resource Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

McEwen Mining Inc. has an average price target of $3.38, and a 98.82% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.1% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares and 40.7% of Gold Resource Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 22.4% of McEwen Mining Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Gold Resource Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McEwen Mining Inc. -2.8% -2.11% -21.02% -26.06% -35.35% -23.63% Gold Resource Corporation -5.01% -18.27% -27.96% -21.46% -40.37% -19.5%

For the past year McEwen Mining Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Gold Resource Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Gold Resource Corporation beats McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.