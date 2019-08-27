Comparing of MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) and Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) and Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) have been rivals in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear Inc. 24 3.98 N/A -0.48 0.00 Pixelworks Inc. 4 1.48 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MaxLinear Inc. and Pixelworks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear Inc. 0.00% -5.1% -2.8% Pixelworks Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.28 shows that MaxLinear Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Pixelworks Inc. on the other hand, has 1.96 beta which makes it 96.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

MaxLinear Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Pixelworks Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. MaxLinear Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pixelworks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of MaxLinear Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.3% of Pixelworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of MaxLinear Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Pixelworks Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MaxLinear Inc. -15.56% -9.62% -17.43% 13.83% 29.45% 24.89% Pixelworks Inc. 2% 1.66% -34.33% -7.27% -3.77% 5.52%

For the past year MaxLinear Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pixelworks Inc.

Summary

MaxLinear Inc. beats Pixelworks Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF) and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communications, data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide. The company offers RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chips to receive and demodulate broadband signals, modem solutions, and physical medium devices that provide a constant current source, current-to-voltage regulation, and data alignment and retiming functionality in optical interconnect applications. Its products are integrated into a range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial and satellite set-top boxes and gates, DOCSIS data and voice gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, satellite low-noise blocker transponders or outdoor units, and physical medium devices, as well as RF transceiver and modem devices for wireless access and backhaul applications. The company also offers laser modulator drivers, which deliver the current to the laser diode to operate for a particular application; transimpedance amplifiers that provide current-to-voltage conversion, converting the low-level current of a sensor to a voltage; and clock and data recovery circuits, which generate a clock from an approximate frequency reference and then phase-aligns to the transitions in the data stream with a phase-locked loop. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, module makers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom ASIC solutions for digital video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including imageprocessor Ics (integrated circuits), such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution. As of December 31, 2016, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 148 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The companyÂ’s products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, distributors, and manufacturersÂ’ representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.