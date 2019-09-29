Comparing of MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS) and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Since MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. 78 1.67 63.07M 3.65 20.15 Fiserv Inc. 105 2.27 327.68M 2.47 42.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MAXIMUS Inc. and Fiserv Inc. Fiserv Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MAXIMUS Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. MAXIMUS Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Fiserv Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MAXIMUS Inc. and Fiserv Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 80,900,461.78% 20.3% 14.4% Fiserv Inc. 310,714,963.02% 46.6% 10.8%

Volatility and Risk

MAXIMUS Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. In other hand, Fiserv Inc. has beta of 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MAXIMUS Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Fiserv Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. MAXIMUS Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MAXIMUS Inc. and Fiserv Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Fiserv Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

$80 is MAXIMUS Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 3.52%. Fiserv Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $116.25 average target price and a 13.29% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Fiserv Inc. appears more favorable than MAXIMUS Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.2% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares and 91.12% of Fiserv Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of MAXIMUS Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Fiserv Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94% Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fiserv Inc.

Summary

Fiserv Inc. beats on 12 of the 15 factors MAXIMUS Inc.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.