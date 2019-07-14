Comparing of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) are two firms in the Semiconductor – Broad Line that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 56 6.97 N/A 2.41 22.78 ON Semiconductor Corporation 20 1.42 N/A 1.29 15.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. ON Semiconductor Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ON Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 8.1%

Volatility and Risk

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 2.09 beta which is 109.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. and ON Semiconductor Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ON Semiconductor Corporation 1 1 8 2.80

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -9.74% and an $56 consensus price target. Meanwhile, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s consensus price target is $26.05, while its potential upside is 28.71%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ON Semiconductor Corporation seems more appealing than Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Maxim Integrated Products Inc. and ON Semiconductor Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 98.4% respectively. About 0.2% of Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of ON Semiconductor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maxim Integrated Products Inc. -4.38% -7.17% -1.21% 5.18% -6.2% 7.75% ON Semiconductor Corporation -6.94% -9.8% -11.73% 13.2% -14.56% 22.59%

For the past year Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. beats ON Semiconductor Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for a range of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. This segment also provides trusted foundry, trusted design, and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices technology. The Image Sensor Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.