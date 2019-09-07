Comparing of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Both Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 57 6.45 N/A 2.41 24.61 Intel Corporation 50 3.03 N/A 4.36 11.59

Table 1 demonstrates Maxim Integrated Products Inc. and Intel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Intel Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Intel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Maxim Integrated Products Inc. and Intel Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intel Corporation 0.00% 28.4% 16.1%

Volatility & Risk

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.38. Intel Corporation has a 0.89 beta and it is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, Intel Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. and Intel Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intel Corporation 3 2 6 2.55

Competitively the consensus target price of Intel Corporation is $53.9, which is potential 5.85% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.5% of Intel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.05% of Intel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maxim Integrated Products Inc. -9.41% -3.09% -1.15% 8.69% -2.95% 16.4% Intel Corporation -4.48% 5.2% -0.41% 6.33% 6% 7.71%

For the past year Maxim Integrated Products Inc. was more bullish than Intel Corporation.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Intel Corporation.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. Its platforms are used in notebooks, 2 in 1 systems, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure; and retail, transportation, industrial, video, buildings, and other market segments. The company offers microprocessors that processes system data and controls other devices in the system; chipsets, which send data between the microprocessor and input, display, and storage devices, such as keyboard, mouse, monitor, hard drive or solid-state drive, and optical disc drives; and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products that integrate its central processing units with other system components onto a single chip. It also offers NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; security software products that secure computers, mobile devices, and networks; programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive market segments. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning-based sensing products, mapping and driving policy technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, and autonomous driving technologies. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud and communications service providers, and industrial, communications, and automotive equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.