Comparing of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies Inc. 7 0.20 N/A -23.01 0.00 ADTRAN Inc. 14 0.82 N/A 0.02 462.92

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Maxar Technologies Inc. and ADTRAN Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.59 beta means Maxar Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 41.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ADTRAN Inc.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Maxar Technologies Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, ADTRAN Inc. has 2.7 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ADTRAN Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Maxar Technologies Inc. and ADTRAN Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 94.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are ADTRAN Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maxar Technologies Inc. -10.57% -7.07% 44.03% 31.43% -85.78% -38.46% ADTRAN Inc. -0.89% -27.29% -34.8% -24.37% -31.63% 3.45%

For the past year Maxar Technologies Inc. has -38.46% weaker performance while ADTRAN Inc. has 3.45% stronger performance.

Summary

ADTRAN Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Maxar Technologies Inc.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.