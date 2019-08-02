Comparing of Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (MLP) and Its Peers

We are comparing Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (NYSE:MLP) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Real Estate Development companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. has 20.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 52.11% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. has 3.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.40% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 0.00% 1.20% 0.80% Industry Average 5.36% 19.99% 12.33%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. N/A 11 596.32 Industry Average 60.44M 1.13B 76.51

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.95

The competitors have a potential upside of -25.20%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 4.42% 11.74% -5.35% -3.82% -8.63% 14.21% Industry Average 2.97% 5.55% 7.65% 15.55% 15.97% 28.77%

For the past year Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.’s competitors have 2.20 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.20 which is 19.63% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.’s rivals beat Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Lahaina, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a club membership program that provides privileges within the Kapalua Resort for its members. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Maui, Hawaii.