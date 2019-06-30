Comparing of Matthews International Corporation (MATW) and StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) and StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON). The two are both Personal Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matthews International Corporation 39 0.70 N/A 2.14 16.88 StoneMor Partners L.P. 3 0.27 N/A -1.98 0.00

Demonstrates Matthews International Corporation and StoneMor Partners L.P. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) and StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matthews International Corporation 0.00% 8.6% 3.1% StoneMor Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.13 beta indicates that Matthews International Corporation is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, StoneMor Partners L.P.’s 46.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

Matthews International Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor StoneMor Partners L.P. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Matthews International Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to StoneMor Partners L.P.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Matthews International Corporation and StoneMor Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.9% and 52.8%. 2.5% are Matthews International Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are StoneMor Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matthews International Corporation -1.5% -6.54% -13.2% -16.73% -29.54% -10.93% StoneMor Partners L.P. -32.38% -32.38% -23.82% -41.93% -57.19% 23.33%

For the past year Matthews International Corporation has -10.93% weaker performance while StoneMor Partners L.P. has 23.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Matthews International Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors StoneMor Partners L.P.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging industry converters; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems. The Memorialization segment manufactures and markets a range of memorialization products used primarily in cemeteries, funeral homes, and crematories. Its products include cast bronze memorials, flush bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features and statues, caskets, community and family mausoleums, and other memorialization products, as well as architectural products used to identify or commemorate people, places, events, and accomplishments. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and distributes marking and coding equipment and consumables, industrial automation products, and order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking, and conveying consumer and industrial products. It serves manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of durable goods and building products; consumer goods manufacturers; and producers of pharmaceuticals. Matthews International Corporation was founded in 1850 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The companyÂ’s cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items. It also provides receptacles for cremated remains that include urns, and the inurnment of cremated remains in niches or scattering gardens; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and prayer services. As of September 15, 2017, the company owned and operated 316 cemeteries in 27 states and Puerto Rico; and 98 funeral homes in 18 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor GP LLC serves as the general partner of StoneMor Partners L.P. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.