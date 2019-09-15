Comparing of Matson Inc. (MATX) and Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Since Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) and Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson Inc. 38 0.82 N/A 2.56 15.98 Golar LNG Limited 18 2.58 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Matson Inc. and Golar LNG Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Matson Inc. and Golar LNG Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 4.3% Golar LNG Limited 0.00% -14% -5.1%

Risk and Volatility

Matson Inc. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Golar LNG Limited’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Matson Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Golar LNG Limited is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Matson Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Golar LNG Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Matson Inc. and Golar LNG Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matson Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Golar LNG Limited 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Golar LNG Limited is $24.5, which is potential 86.45% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.5% of Matson Inc. shares and 85.2% of Golar LNG Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Matson Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Golar LNG Limited has 46.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76% Golar LNG Limited -6.1% -7.68% -12% -23.93% -34.85% -22.15%

For the past year Matson Inc. had bullish trend while Golar LNG Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Matson Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Golar LNG Limited.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 24, 2017, the company, together with the fleet of Golar Partners and Golar Power, owns and manages a fleet of 26 vessels comprising 7 FSRUs and 19 LNG carriers. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.