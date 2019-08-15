Comparing of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1109.86 N/A -0.15 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1923.32 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 represents Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.73 beta. Zogenix Inc. has a 1.9 beta and it is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Zogenix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $62.5 average price target and a 29.32% potential upside.

The shares of both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Zogenix Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Zogenix Inc.

On 5 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.